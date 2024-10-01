Leapmotor T03: a Chinese electric car with European production and a price of €18900

Chinese automaker Leapmotor is launching sales of its T03 compact city electric vehicle in Europe. This model is expected to be one of the cheapest electric vehicles in Europe.

The Leapmotor T03 is powered by a 37.3 kWh battery, which provides it with a range of 265 km on the WLTP cycle. The compact car is powered by a single 95 hp electric motor located on the front axle. It is about the same size as its main competitor, the Dacia Spring, but more powerful and has a longer range. Although the price of the Leapmotor is slightly higher.

Leapmotor T03 enters the European market with a starting price of €18900 and £15995 in the UK. In order to avoid the rise in the price of the electric car due to European duties, Leapmotor will produce the car in Europe. Thanks to a joint venture agreement with Stellantis, the first T03s are expected to roll off the production line in Tychy, Poland, by the end of the year. The same plant also produces the Alfa Romeo Junior, Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600. Thanks to the cooperation with Stellantis, Leapmotor vehicles in Europe will have access to a wide range of national service networks, which should increase their attractiveness to local consumers.

The T03 — is not the only Leapmotor electric vehicle to go on sale in Europe. The second model is the C10, an electric crossover that is larger than the Volkswagen ID.4 and only slightly smaller than the new electric Porsche Macan. It promises «best-in-class safety, intelligent user experience and premium comfort levels» at a price starting at €36400 euros, lower than all competitors of its size. Its 69.9 kWh LFP battery provides up to 420 km of WLTP range, which is competitive in this segment.

Unlike the T03, Leapmotor will not assemble the C10 in Europe, making it vulnerable to price fluctuations for cars imported from China. Leapmotor said it plans to introduce new electric vehicle models in Europe over the next three years.

Source: insideevs