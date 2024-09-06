Lenovo has shown Copilot+ PC based on Intel, AMD and Qualcomm processors, and the Auto Twist concept with automatic display position control

At IFA 2024, Lenovo has announced the release of new laptop models in various lines. The new devices increase productivity and facilitate the creative process by using AI.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition is a laptop from the Copilot+ PC portfolio for creatives, developed in collaboration with Intel. It is equipped with a 15.3-inch display with a resolution of 2.8K. There is a choice of OLED and LCD touch panels. The device is based on 8-core Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors. The 45 TOPS neural processor (NPU) accelerates AI-based applications. The configuration includes up to 32 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage. The battery has a capacity of 70 Wh.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition is a 14-inch laptop with a 2.8K OLED display (2880×1800 pixels, 16:10 aspect ratio) and 120Hz refresh rate. The display provides up to 400 nits of brightness and is DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified. The device is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor with Intel Arc Xe2 GPU and a 57 Wh removable battery.

Aura Edition laptops feature special Aura software, which is the result of a collaboration with Intel. It can quickly switch the system to different modes to optimize for specific tasks, such as secure Internet browsing, better video call quality, or distraction-free work. Devices have separate modes for focus, health monitoring, collaboration tools, battery saving settings, additional real-time support services, and more.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 7

Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 is a Copilot+ PC laptop powered by AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor with 50 TOPS neural processing unit (NPU) performance. The system features include a Yoga keyboard with Soft Touch coating, four microphones with voice ID noise cancellation, an FHD infrared camera, a 14.5-inch PureSight Pro OLED display with a resolution of 2.8K and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1

Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 is a Copilot+ PC laptop-transformer based on 8-core Snapdragon X Plus processor. The 14-inch 16:10 WUXGA 60 Hz OLED touchscreen display with 400 nits of brightness has 100% DCI-P3 coverage. Lenovo IdeaPad 5x has been tested to MIL-STD-8105 specifications and has a metal A-shaped lid. The new product is 17.5 mm thick and weighs 1.49 kg.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x

This is another Copilot+ PC portable device with an 8-core Snapdragon X Plus processor. The device has an OLED display with a WUXGA resolution (16:10 aspect ratio) and 60 Hz frequency. The configuration offers up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a solid-state drive with a capacity of up to 1 TB. The laptop has an all-metal case that has been tested for compliance with MIL-STD-810H standards. Also mentioned are a 57 Wh battery and an optional backlit keyboard.

Lenovo Auto Twist Lenovo has shown an Auto Twist laptop concept equipped with a motorized rotating hinge. When closed, the device looks almost exactly like a traditional folding laptop. However, after a simple voice command, its lid automatically lifts and rotates to almost any position — even fully into tablet mode. The journalists showed how it looks like Engadget. Lenovo says that Auto Twist is designed to provide improved adaptation, better ergonomics, and possibly better security. But for now, the company’s main goal is simply to see what environments or use cases can best take advantage of a laptop with this new design.

For example, with built-in object tracking, Auto Twist can move its display and follow people as they walk around the room. This can be useful when giving presentations. It can also detect a person’s body and possibly even their posture before moving the display to the best position to reduce fatigue or strain. Additionally, the laptop can detect when it is not in use and then close its own lid to prevent unwanted users from gaining access.

There is no official information yet on the configuration and price of Lenovo Auto Twist. The company has not even announced whether it plans to launch mass production of such a device.