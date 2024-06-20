Lenovo Tab Plus multimedia tablet with 8 speakers and 11.5-inch display will go on sale at a price starting from UAH 13 thousand

Lenovo has introduced a new tablet Lenovo Tab Plus in Ukraine. This model is positioned as an entertainment device aimed at lovers of multimedia content.

The Lenovo Tab Plus has an 11.5-inch LCD display with a 2K resolution (2000×1200 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 400 nits. The visuals are complemented by 8 JBL Hi-Fi speakers with Dolby Atmos support, which deliver a total of 26 watts of power. The speakers (4 matrix and 4 woofers) are located in four parts of the case and have a total volume of 22 cubic cm. When using headphones, 24-bit / 96 kHz sound transmission is provided. There is a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

It is noted that Lenovo Tab Plus can be turned into a Bluetooth speaker to play audio from any portable device. The tablet is equipped with a built-in stand with an adjustable angle of up to 175 degrees for comfortable viewing.

The tablet is based on the MediaTek G99 hardware platform. The device contains 8 GB of RAM, and the built-in storage capacity can be 128 or 256 GB. Additionally, a MicroSD memory card can be installed. There are single 8-megapixel cameras on the rear and front panels, but only the rear camera has autofocus.

The device has Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.2, accelerometer, gyroscope, and light sensor, as well as a USB Type-C 2.0 connector for charging and digital audio. The 8600 mAh battery provides up to 12 hours of streaming content. It supports 45W fast charging and takes 90 minutes to fully charge. The new device has dimensions of 268.3×174.25×7.77 mm (13.58 mm protrusion) and weighs 650 g (with stand). The device runs on Android 14. The manufacturer promises to release OS updates for 2 years and security updates until June 2028.

Lenovo Tab Plus will be available in Ukraine in July at a price starting at UAH 12,999.