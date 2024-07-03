Link is no longer the same: The Legend of Zelda fan jailed for carrying Master Sword in public

A fan of The Legend of Zelda was convict to four months in prison. Not surprisingly, he was carrying a cold weapon during the public event — a six-inch replica of the Master Sword from the game.

In June, Anthony Bray, a resident of the British city of Nuneaton, was arrested for «carrying an object with a blade». Video surveillance operators spotted Bray with a copy of the Master Sword, which had a blade length of more than 15 cm.

«The blade was sheathed and could be released by pressing the» button, — the police report said.

When questioned, Bray said that he had purchased the replica Master Sword online as a toy. The officers explained that despite its purpose, the «blade was actually a sharp-edged object that could be used as a weapon and could frighten others with the possibility of using the» against them.

Anthony Bray claimed that he would not have used a replica of the sword from Legend of Zelda as a real weapon. However, he admitted that it could have been perceived as a threat.

«We have zero tolerance for public appearances with blades, and Bray did not agree to it. You can find other toys that are not six-inch blades. You don’t have to walk down the street holding them in front of you. With a little more self-awareness, Bray could have avoided contact with us entirely,» observed Sergeant Spellman of the patrol unit.

In addition to imprisonment, Anthony Bray is ordered to pay £154.

