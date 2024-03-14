A startup in the field of defense technology Broswarm, which specializes in demining processes, has raised $100,000 in funding from a Lithuanian venture capital fund ScaleWolf.

This is stated in a press release available to the editorial office.

Investments in demining

The investment allows the Broswarm team to continue developing its multi-sensor sensor technology for the remote detection of small mines and other explosive hazards. Before launching the project on the market, Broswarm plans to conduct a series of field tests in Ukraine.According to the report Landmine Monitor In 2023, mines and explosive remnants of war (ERW) caused 4,710 casualties, including deaths and injuries, in 49 countries and two non-state regions. Civilians accounted for 85% of these casualties, half of them children The situation remains particularly difficult in Ukraine, where the assessment President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 174,000 km², or more than 30% of the country’s territory, is mined. According to the international organization HALO TrustSince February 2022, approximately 2 million landmines have been laid in Ukraine, and the World Bank evaluates The cost of clearing Ukraine of mines is $37 billion. As reported in the governmentand, Ukraine’s current demining capabilities include 20 pieces of equipment and 3,000 specialists.

Tasks in Ukraine

Broswarm aims to contribute to the demining of Ukrainian territories by drones using machine learning technology. The centerpiece of Broswarm’s approach is advanced sensor arrays and multisensor fusion for drones, which integrates metal detectors, magnetometers, thermal cameras, and HD cameras.

In addition, this approach includes a sensor with a breakthrough technology developed by Broswarm, which is in the process of being patented

It allows you to find small objects that were previously impossible or extremely difficult to detect

Machine learning algorithms analyze sensor data and identify mines with extreme accuracy and efficiency, even in difficult climatic and terrain conditions.

About BroswarmBroswarm – is a defense technology startup that aims to change the global approach to mine detection. The company was founded in Lithuania in 2023. In the same year, Broswarm received the award for the best new defense technology at the Lithuanian defense technology conference Ugninis Skydas.

The post Lithuanian startup Broswarm receives $100 thousand to mine Ukraine with drones first appeared on Highload.today.