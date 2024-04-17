Logitech announces a computer mouse with an AI button that launches ChatGPT with one click

Artificial intelligence everywhere at once — now to the Copilot key in future computers mice with the ChatGPT button will be added.

Logitech has announced its own way to quickly interact with AI — Logi AI Prompt Builder, which allows you to call ChatGPT with a single press of a special button on the keyboard or mouse. Then you will be offered predefined prompts, such as paraphrasing, summarizing, or abbreviating the text. You can also customize them — depending on which ChatGPT options you use most often (ChatGPT Plus subscribers can ask a basic image creation query, for example).

The company also plans to release at least one mouse with a separate AI button pre-installed. It is reported that the device will be available only in the US and the UK — at a price of $49.99 and £54.99, respectively.

At the same time, Logi AI Prompt Builder does not require a specialized AI mouse — other Logitech devices will do (although, for example, the Logitech M557, which The Verge journalist Emily David wanted to use during the test, turned out to be too old for the program). In the end, it looks like Logitech’s way of attracting more customers to buy its devices.

Currently, Logi AI Prompt Builder works only with ChatGPT and understands only English, although the company is working on connecting the program with other chatbots.