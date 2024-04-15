MacBook Pro and iMac will be the first to switch to Apple’s M4 series chips, they will appear at the end of 2024 – Mark Gurman

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that the first Apple Macs with M4 series chips will be released later this year, with additional models to follow next year. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman shared a specific roadmap that describes the sequence of these new Macs.

So, according to Gurman, the new Macs are expected to be released in the following order:

The budget 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 will be available around the end of 2024. A 24-inch iMac with M4 is also expected around the end of the year. The new 14-inch and 16-inch high-end MacBook Pro with M4 Pro/Max chips are due out from late 2024 to early 2025. Mac mini in M4 and M4 Pro chip configurations will be available from late 2024 to early 2025. New 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs are scheduled for spring 2025. Mac Studio with a high-end M4 chip will be released around mid-2025. The Mac Pro with the M4 Ultra chip is due to hit the market in the second half of 2025.

Gurman added that Apple has conducted internal tests of the M3 Ultra chip, which will be suitable for Mac Studio and Mac Pro. At the same time, he «is almost certain that at least some high-end Apple computers» will miss the M3 series chip.

Additionally, it is reported that Apple will emphasize the artificial intelligence capabilities of the M4 chip series.

Source: macrumors