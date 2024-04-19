Managers, designers, QA: who is looking for a job for the longest time now

Managers, designers, and QA send the most feedback and look for jobs for the longest time. But testers are naturally the record holders with 34 reviews.

About it says in the statistics published by the anonymous job search service Djinni.

Test candidates hired this year sent an average of 34 reviews before being hired. For comparison:

deviations — less than 8,

those who claim to be leaders — only 4.

Testers also tend to be the longest job seekers. The median number of days between the first and last response is 86 For managers and designers, — is not much less, 81-82. But top managers and tech leaders can find a job in less than a month.

They receive the most offers before hiring:

marketers and salespeople (9)

and devopsy (7).

At least — QA.

Among the developers, front-end developers are expected to respond the most, C++ the least, and PHP candidates receive the most offers.