Maxus eTerron 9: the first electric all-wheel drive pickup in Europe

Chinese automaker Maxus has launched Europe’s first electric pickup truck with all-wheel drive, beating Toyota, Ford, and several others to the market. The new Maxus eTerron 9 is slightly larger than the Ford Ranger and has a length of 5.5 meters.

Maxus has European roots. Initially, the company was subordinated to the British van manufacturer LDV Group, but later in 2010 it was bought by the Chinese company SAIC Motor.

The Maxus eTerron 9 is equipped with two electric motors (125 kW/170 hp at the front and 200 kW/272 hp at the rear) and has a total power output of 325 kW (442 hp). It can carry 620 kg of payload and is capable of towing a trailer weighing up to 3500 kg.

With a 102 kWh LFP battery, the Maxus eTerron 9 has a range of up to 430 km (WLTP). It can be charged from 20% to 80% in about 40 minutes at fast charging stations with a capacity of up to 115 kW. Maxus noted that the optimized ventilation system and battery design improve the range by 18% in cold weather compared to other electric vehicles on the market.

The electric pickup also has bi-directional charging to power workstations, travel equipment, tools, or other external electronics.

The included All-Terrain System (ATS) unlocks six driving modes: Normal, Mud, Sand, and others to fine-tune the user’s driving experience.

The first electric pickup truck in Europe will be available for order in October and deliveries will begin in January 2025. The price of the Maxus eTerron 9 has not yet been announced. It is expected to be slightly higher than the cost of the T90EV model, which is sold in the UK for £49950 ($66300).

