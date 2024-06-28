To the hospital through Diia — medical data will appear in the application

The Cabinet of Ministers has supported a resolution that provides for the display of medical data of Ukrainians in the «Diia» app.

According to Ministry of FinanceIn the future, through «Diia», Ukrainians will be able to register or log in to the electronic healthcare system (EHS) as a patient, choose a family doctor, request a declaration or, if necessary, cancel the current one.

You can also make changes to your personal data in the EHR immediately via «Diia» — currently, to change any information about yourself (even your phone number), you need to contact your doctor directly or submit an appeal to the NHSU.

In the near future, you will be able to use the following features in the app:

register as a patient in the central database of the EHS

independently submit declarations on the choice of a doctor — family doctor, general practitioner or pediatrician

review previously submitted declarations, and if necessary — terminate the declaration with the doctor

change their personal data in the central database of the EHEA

In the future, the service’s functionality will be expanded.

The Ukrainian electronic service of public services was launched in 2019, and in a year a separate mobile application was officially launched«Action» — which is alreadycrossed the 20 million mark of unique users(a large part of them came during the full-scale invasion — if in February 2022 there were 14 million, in May 2023 there were 19 million).

In early July, the «Diia» portal is planning to launch an electronic booking in a beta test.