Meizu doesn’t give up: Note 16 Pro smartphone gets 144Hz AMOLED and Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 for $200

Meizu hasn’t been pampering its fans with new smartphones very often lately. There was even information that the company will refuse to produce mobile devices at alland will focus on artificial intelligence. But it didn’t work out as expected, and Meizu officially introduced Note 16 series smartphones in China.

The new mid-range lineup includes the basic Note 16 model and the higher-end Note 16 Pro. Meizu Note 16 can even be called a budget solution. This smartphone has a Unisoc T8200 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage. The device is equipped with a 6.78-inch IPS display with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The novelty contains a 50-megapixel main camera module, complemented by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is 8-megapixel. The smartphone has a 6600 mAh battery and 40W fast charging support. The price of Meizu Note 16 is $111, and sales will begin on May 16.

The improved version of the Meizu Note 16 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2750×1224 pixels, 144 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. The panel covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space and supports a sensor sampling rate of up to 2160 Hz. The device has a more powerful Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, 8 or 16 GB of RAM, and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage. The smartphone supports 5G networks.

The device is also equipped with a dual main camera. In addition to the 50-megapixel main module, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module is available. The front camera has a resolution of 8 megapixels. The battery has a slightly lower capacity of 6200 mAh. However, it supports faster charging with a power of 80 watts. Unfortunately, there is no wireless charging. Additional features include a fingerprint scanner built into the display, stereo speakers, and IP68 water and dust protection.

The price of Meizu Note 16 Pro is:

8/256 GB — $208

16/512 GB — $291

Source: notebookcheck