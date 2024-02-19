Meizu is leaving the smartphone market — goes all-in on AI instead

Meizu Technology following the example of LG is winding down its smartphone business (or rather, what’s left of it) — once one of the largest smartphone manufacturers, now owned by Chinese automaker Geely, saidThe company believes that the future belongs to artificial intelligence and will invest «everything in AI».

According to a report on WeiboAfter the restructuring, the FlymeOS interface development team will start working on new AI-enabled terminal devices based on leading (globally available) AI models such as Open AI.

Meizu has laid the foundation for a multi-terminal experience with the announcement of Flyme Auto — an infotainment system for Geely vehicles including Polestar and Lotus that seamlessly connects to FlymeOS 10 devices such as the recent flagships Meizu 20 and Meizu 21.

According to Shen Jiu, Chairman and CEO of Xingji Meizu Group, the life cycle of smartphones is growing and users now upgrade their devices on average every 4 years. He believes that the new players currently offer roughly the same capabilities in terms of performance, smoothness of the interface, photo/video, and software features. That’s why Meizu decided not to release Meizu 21 Pro, Meizu 22, and Meizu 23.

In fact, Meizu has long been out of the gameso now the company has formalized the current situation — this is when it comes to supporting devices outside of China, as Meizu left the international arena many years ago. At the same time, Meizu promises to continue to support current smartphone models and maintain existing offline stores in China.

Meizu’s new mobile OS, optimized for the new AI era, is due to be released by the end of 2024, and the first AI device will debut alongside it. There are no specifics yet, but it is interesting that Meizu still remains in the top of the most popular brands and smartphones in Ukraine. Who else — was discussed in a recent article analyzing changes in the smartphone market in Ukraine since the beginning of the war.