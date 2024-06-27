Mel Gibson and 50 Cent in the trailer of the action movie «Boneyard»

Mel Gibson, along with rapper and actor 50 Cent, will appear on the screens in the police thriller «Boneyard». Cops and FBI agents will be chasing a serial killer and endangering not only themselves but also their loved ones. The trailer says that the movie is inspired by real-life stories.

«Eleven women have been brutally murdered. The FBI sends its best agents to find the culprit. The police also give the case top priority, but only Detective Ortega manages to get on the trail of the killer. After his niece disappears, the case takes an even more dangerous turn, and everyone involved in the investigation becomes a suspect».

The film was directed by Asif Akbar and stars Mel Gibson and Curtis James Jackson III, known as 50 Cent, alongside Brian Van Holt («Thieves»), Nora Zegetner («Brick») and others.

The film was released in select theaters in the United States on June 5, 2024