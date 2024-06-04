Men abroad with the status of «wanted» need to return to local TCCs — MoD

So far, 1,371,000 Ukrainians, including 190,000 women, have updated their data through the application for persons liable for military service «Reserve+».

About reported Defense Ministry spokesman Dmytro Lazutkin.

250 thousand booked and deferred

Out of 1.37 million, 164 thousand are booked. More than 153 thousand conscripts and 90 thousand people with a deferment also entered their data.

«This is the data we have as of this morning. We can observe quite high activity of people who have already used the Reserve+ app. There are even more downloads. Perhaps people are waiting and will do it later. This is the overall picture,» he said during the telethon.

Return to the TCC

In turn, to men abroad who violated the rules of military registration, you need to update your data in the Ukrainian TP committee again.

Dmytro Lazutkin noted that persons liable for military service abroad who have the status «wanted» should return to Ukraine and update their data at the local military registration and enlistment office.

The spokesperson emphasized that this status is assigned in case of violation of military registration rules.

This may apply to men who have been deregistered in one place but not in another.

They went abroad before the age of 18 and are now adults.

As of today, 18 thousand Ukrainians have updated their data in the Reserve+ application abroad.

It should be noted that in less than two weeks, the information from «Reserve+» will have the same legal force as a paper military ID or registration certificate.