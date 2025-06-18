Meta lures OpenAI specialists with $100 million in bonuses for signing a one-year contract, — Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that Meta is trying to lure specialists with absolutely crazy bonuses that are comparable to the entire amount of the annual contract.

During an interview on the Uncapped YouTube channel with Jack Altman, his brother Sam said that the social media giant offers some senior tech specialists signing bonuses of $100 million and even more annual compensation. The brothers were discussing Meta’s recent acquisition of Scale AI, which took place about a week ago.

«They started making these gigantic offers to a lot of people in our team, like signing bonuses of $100 million, which is more than this annual compensation. I’m very happy that, at least so far, none of our best people have decided to take up the offer. I think people are looking at both paths and saying, «Okay, OpenAI has a really good chance — actually a much better chance — of building superintelligence, and it could end up being a more valuable company», — said Sam Altman.

Previously appeared reports that Meta was losing AI staff despite an annual salary of $2 million dollars — employees were moving to competitors such as OpenAI and Anthropic. Meta probably noticed this and decided to raise the stakes.

Sam Altman criticized Meta’s approach to development AI: He says that focusing on pay rather than work or mission will not create excellent production culture. According to him, these are the reasons why people prefer to stay with OpenAI, despite the huge funds offered by a competitor.

«I hope we can be the best place in the world to do this kind of research. I think we’re creating a special culture for that and we’re set up that way… A lot of people in the research team think we’re going to succeed or have a good chance of succeeding, and then everyone will succeed financially,» Altman said.

OpenAI is confident that the company will be one of the first to create general artificial intelligence (AGI) and then superintelligence (ASI). This can really lead to increased profits in the future and is also a more interesting task for professionals.