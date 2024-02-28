Meta plans to demonstrate «real» smart augmented reality glasses in the fall ─ media

It has long been rumored that Meta is working on smart augmented reality glasses. It seems that this year we will finally be able to see them.

Business Insider cites Meta sources and claims that the company plans to showcase a pair of «real» smart augmented reality glasses this fall at Meta Connect. The glasses are internally named Orion. They are a separate product from the recently released Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses and Meta Quest headsets. The publication also reveals that Meta is under a lot of internal pressure to have a high-quality demo, and some company insiders have been experimenting with advanced prototypes.

Nevertheless, it seems that Orion glasses are not yet ready to be demonstrated to the public. Business Insider says that even if the glasses are demonstrated at Meta Connect, they will not be available to the general public. Last year, it was reported that the company was planning an «internal» launch of the glasses in 2024, with a public release scheduled for 2027. It is likely that by this time, we will see the third generation of Ray-Ban smart glasses (in 2025), which will receive a «neural interface strip» as an input device. Most likely, the demonstration will be a means of drawing public attention to what is to come in the future.

Source: The Verge