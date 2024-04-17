Michael Douglas asked that Marvel «kill» him in the movie «Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania»

The actor who played Hank Pym in the Ant-Man series of films demanded a «fantastic death» for his character — with lots of special effects.

«I asked for death in the third movie. I wanted it to be serious with all the special effects,» Douglas said (via Entertainment Weekly). «There must be some fantastic way that I can shrink to the size of an ant and explode, whatever that is. I want to use all these effects. But that was in the last movie, I don’t think I’m going to do it in the fourth one».

In fact, Hank Pym survived the events of the third movie, but it seems Douglas is not interested in returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor played the character in all three «Ant-Man» films and also briefly appeared in the final «Avengers».

The studio itself has not made any announcements about the future of the «Ant-Man» franchise at this time. The latter film was one of the two major box office disasters of 2023 (along with «Marvels») for Marvel — it finished its worldwide release without reaching the $500 million mark «Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania» was set to kick off the fifth phase of the MCU, also introducing the villain Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors — the studio later I had to say goodbye to the actor after being found guilty of stalking and assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Scott Lang (Ant-Man) actor Paul Rudd previously told Insider that «has no idea what»’s future in the MCU looks like.