Microsoft Edge will allow you to control the amount of RAM available for its use

Microsoft is working on a new feature for the Edge browser that will allow users to limit the amount of RAM used. The corresponding new settings section has appeared in the browser’s test builds. It contains a slider to allow you to limit Edge’s access to RAM.

It seems that the new feature is mainly aimed at gamers. In versions of Canary Edge, there is a setting that allows you to limit the amount of RAM while a computer game is running or at all times. Although the slider allows you to choose between only 1 GB and 16 GB on a system with 16 GB of RAM, Microsoft warns that «setting the limit low may affect the speed of the browser».

It is not yet known when Microsoft will launch this feature, as it is currently being tested only in the Canary versions of the Edge browser. The RAM slider is also available in the main browser settings section, which includes an energy efficiency mode for Edge. A few years ago, Microsoft introduced Efficiency and Performance Mode for Edge to improve the browser’s RAM, CPU, and battery usage.

