Microsoft fixes bug in Edge browser that «stole» tabs and data from Chrome

The latest stable version of Microsoft’s browser contains an important fix that will disable automatic data import from Chrome.

Some users noticed the bug last month — after rebooting computers to keep Windows up to date

As noted in The Verge, Microsoft has repeatedly refused to comment on the bug, although it eventually quietly released an update to fix it.

«Edge has a feature that allows you to import browser data when other browsers are running with the user’s consent. The feature may not have synchronized or displayed properly across multiple devices. This has been fixed», — as stated in Microsoft’s description to be corrected.

The company likely declined to comment on the issue because it has a long history of using spyware-like tactics to promote its browser. Some of Microsoft’s «tricks» include monthly Windows updates that launch Edge and pin it to the desktop and taskbar, as well as surveys or prompts that suddenly appear to dissuade the user from downloading Chrome.

Mozilla, the creator of the Firefox browser, recently commissioned a research paper to «examine Microsoft’s tactics and impact on consumers» that could undermine competition.

Some of the company’s tactics are also will be prohibited by the Law on Digital Markets (DMA) in the EEA, which includes EU countries as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. The changes will allow Windows 11 users to uninstall Edge and search providers such as Google — to extend the main Windows Search interface with their own custom web searches.

Source: The Verge