Microsoft has created a lightweight Windows 11 for Asus ROG Xbox Ally — it will appear on other devices

Microsoft has developed a special version of Windows 11 optimized for portable consoles like the Asus ROG Xbox Ally. It’s not only a new interface, but also faster.

Microsoft demonstrated the new interface at video announcement of ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X. The footage confirms a full-screen gaming layer (Game Bar) that replaces the Windows 11 desktop. According to the specifications, the pocket consoles still run Windows 11 Home, and Microsoft does not use designations such as «gaming version» — the company claims that it has simply optimized the existing OS, and the regular interface will also be available upon request.

Game Bar serves as a control center optimized for controllers. It provides access to performance monitoring, messaging, network settings, volume control, and launching programs like Discord. The taskbar is still there, but it looks different than usual. It’s simpler, thinner, and designed to access the Xbox environment or the «Start» menu, and it doesn’t show app icons.

Round program icons are located on top for quicker access. Windows 11 does not have a top bar, but it was once planned for the desktop OS. This idea didn’t catch on on desktops, but it’s now being reused on portable Xboxes. As reported by Windows Latest, Overall, the Xbox interface is slightly faster and should consume less memory. Processes, apps, and other Windows 11 features won’t run in the background — this frees up memory for gaming.

«When the game loads in full screen mode, a whole bunch of Windows features don’t load. We’re not loading the desktop wallpaper, the taskbar, or a bunch of processes,» explains Jason Beaumont, Xbox’s vice president of experience.

Microsoft has announced The Verge, that the new interface will be available on other Ally handheld consoles, and something «similar» will be available on other Windows handhelds starting next year.

«We were able to get people who have been working on the Xbox OS for 20 years or more to work directly on the Windows code base and start rethinking the look of the operating system for this form factor. The combination of these two things allowed us to create a number of features», — says Beaumont.

The Xbox app in full screen mode is very similar to the one that currently exists on Windows. But the library is now filled with all the user’s PC games from Steam and other stores, as well as games from Xbox Play Anywhere and Game Pass. Game Bar interface that can be used to access Wi-Fi or Bluetooth settings, Asus’ Command Center interface, and Microsoft’s new Gaming Copilot. If you long press the Xbox button, you can get a task switcher adapted for portable devices.

Unfortunately, there is no indication yet that the new Game Bar will be available on regular PCs. But it is possible that enthusiasts will try to do it themselves.