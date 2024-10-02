Microsoft Office 2024: new release with improvements for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook – from $149.99 (UAH 3,899)

Microsoft has released a new version of Office designed for people who don’t want to subscribe to Microsoft 365. A separate release of Microsoft Office 2024 is now available for both consumers and small businesses. It includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Outlook for Mac and PC.

Office 2024 contains many of the updates that Microsoft has provided to Microsoft 365 subscribers over the past few years. The last time Microsoft released a standalone version of Office was in 2021, and this new version includes improvements to the core apps as well as accessibility and user interface changes.

Microsoft Office 2024: new release with improvements for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook – from $149.99 (3899 UAH)

Office 2024 has a new standard theme based on Fluent Design that matches the visual changes in Windows 11. Microsoft has also added accessibility improvements.

The biggest changes in Office 2024 can be found in Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. Microsoft has added new features in Excel for using text and arrays in worksheets, as well as a new IMAGE feature that can retrieve images from the web. Excel 2024 can now also reference dynamic arrays in charts, which can be automatically updated rather than fixed for given data points. Microsoft claims that the overall speed and stability of Excel 2024 has also been improved.

In PowerPoint, Microsoft has added a cameo feature that allows you to insert a live camera feed into slides. The program also has a new audio recording feature that includes voiceover, animation, transitions, and handwriting. At the same time, you can add subtitles to video and audio files in slides, making presentations much more accessible.

Outlook 2024 has improved search and added more options for meetings, including the ability to automatically shorten them. Mac users can also customize left and right swipe gestures in Outlook.

Word, Excel, and PowerPoint can now easily insert images from an Android mobile device, and Microsoft supports version 1.4 of the OpenDocument Format (ODF), which includes a number of new enhancements. In Word and PowerPoint, you can also put «like» and respond to comments in documents.

Word 2024 users will be able to resume their session in the event of a PC crash – the program will automatically open all previously opened documents after a power outage, system failure, or unexpected termination of Word itself. OneNote 2024 users will have access to new handwriting and drawing capabilities.