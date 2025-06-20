Microsoft porting games of the first Xbox and 360 to the cloud, modern consoles and PCs (with improvements), — insider

Xbox is working with Xenia Canary to bring classic Xbox and 360 games to Game Pass, PC, and xCloud with enhancements.

Insider eXtas1s in a new YouTube video claims that Microsoft is allegedly working on a project codenamed Xbox Classics. Its goal is to port games from the original Xbox and Xbox 360 to modern platforms: consoles, PCs, Game Pass, and even the cloud. These games are expected to receive graphical updates and improved stability. According to eXtas1s, the project is allegedly being worked on jointly with the Xenia Canary team, the developers of one of the most famous Xbox 360 emulators.

According to rumors, Microsoft wants to launch the Xbox Classics program for the brand’s 25th anniversary in 2026. Games will be released gradually, so the first announcements may appear next year. Among the titles that are allegedly already being prepared are Fable 2, Skate 3, Gears of War 3, and Batman: Arkham Asylum. All of them are expected to receive technical updates: improved performance, updated graphics, support for modern devices, and closer integration with Game Pass.

At the same time, despite significant technical progress, legal issues remain. Microsoft has yet to reach an agreement with the copyright holders on the re-release of classic games, so the final composition of the library has not yet been determined.

The insider also reminded that Microsoft is working on a new gaming processor in parallel with AMD. It’s designed to deliver breakthroughs in graphics, gameplay, and AI while maintaining compatibility with previous Xbox generations. It’s all part of a long-term strategy for compatibility and expanding access to the Xbox game archive.

Microsoft has not yet officially commented on this information, so it should be taken with a grain of salt. Even if the youtuber’s words seem quite reasonable, despite the company’s recent initiatives.

Source: Wccftech