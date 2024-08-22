Microsoft reveals details about the new Xbox Series X: release date and price

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Microsoft has announced the release of an updated version of the Xbox Series X game console without a disk drive.

The updated Xbox Series X will have a built-in 1TB drive and support only digital versions of games. The appearance of the console has been changed — it is now white in color, which brings it closer to the design of the younger Xbox Series S. Despite rumors of possible technical improvements, the official product page does not contain information about significant changes in the hardware, except for the removal of the disk drive.

Microsoft also announced the release of two additional console models. The first one is a special edition Xbox Series X «Galaxy Black» with a 2TB storage capacity. This version has a unique design of the case and controller with a starry sky pattern and will cost $599.99. The second novelty is the Xbox Series S with a 1 TB drive, which will cost $349.99.

All three new console models will go on sale on October 15, 2024. According to Microsoft, the consoles will be available in all regions where Xbox devices are currently supported. US users can already pre-order the new consoles.

Source: Xbox, Dexerto

