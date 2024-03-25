Microsoft to improve text rendering in Chrome on Windows PCs

After years of complaints, Microsoft has finally made changes to Chromium that should improve text rendering in Google’s browser on Windows computers.

Chrome uses Skia text rendering by default, with hard-coded values for contrast and gamma, and as a result, text looks much thinner and lighter (you can see the difference by comparing Chrome to Edge or Firefox). However, nowadays, as Neowin noticed Microsoft engineers have integrated support for ClearType Text Tuner so that the browser responds to any changes in contrast and gamma, just like most other native Windows programs.

Microsoft ClearType font technology has long been used in Windows to improve the rendering of text on screens — to make it look like it was printed on a piece of paper (Edge already had similar settings about three years ago).

These changes are part of Microsoft’s commitment to», which released Chromium-based Edge five years ago and said that «would bring its expertise to improve the experience of all Chromium-based browsers on Windows». Microsoft also helped improve Chrome’s scrolling, touch support, and more.

It is noted that the update will be available in Chromium v. 124.