Microsoft updates Xbox Cloud Gaming interface with social features from Xbox console

Microsoft has presented a preview of the new interface of the Xbox Cloud Gaming service. It includes social features and interface elements that can be found on the Xbox panel. The new interface offers access to the web version of Xbox group chat. This allows you to use a browser to join a call with friends instead of using special Xbox apps for PC and mobile devices.

The updated web interface includes the ability to find and manage Xbox friends, send messages, view user profiles and achievements, and even access messages. Microsoft is currently testing this innovation with Xbox Insiders before rolling out the new interface to all Xbox Cloud Gaming users. The full launch for all users will take a few more months.

Since this new interface is part of Xbox Cloud Gaming, most of it will also be available on smart TVs and Meta Quest VR headsets. However, the Xbox web chat feature is not currently available on smart TVs.

The Xbox Cloud Gaming interface has already been modeled on the Xbox home screen interface. However, new social features can be useful for users. Previously, most of these features were only available after launching an Xbox cloud game, but now the ability to start an Xbox chat in a group online and continue it between game sessions will be useful for Xbox Cloud Gaming players.

Additionally, Microsoft is launching new Game Centers in the Xbox for Windows app, allowing PC players to track game progress, access add-ons, and receive news from developers in the Xbox app.

In addition, the April update has begun rolling out to Xbox consoles. It includes the ability to mute the Discord soundbar, notifications about OneDrive game storage space, and new options to restrict the ability to install games or apps on Xbox consoles.

