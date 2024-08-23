Microsoft will remove the Windows Control Panel: «is in the process of being terminated»

The Control Panel has been in Windows since its debut in 1985 and is still a favorite of power users despite all the changes. Now Microsoft has decided to remove it completely

The Control Panel interface has changed a lot over the course of its 39-year history, but according to Microsoft, its end is near. The company has confirmed plans to stop supporting it completely.

«Control Panel is in the process of ending support for the «Settings» app, which offers a more modern and simplified experience», — Microsoft said in a statement on its support site.

The company did not disclose when exactly it plans to abandon one of the most beloved and convenient features of Windows, but it is now known that this will happen. The new «Settings» program is gradually expanding and gaining more features, but some things can still only be done in the Control Panel, or are more convenient to do there.

The Control Panel is still a familiar tool for many people. The «Settings» program was introduced in 2012 with Windows 8 and has gradually taken over many of the Control Panel’s functions. Rumors of the Control Panel’s demise have been circulating for about a decade, and Microsoft has never officially confirmed its removal.

Despite the reduced functionality, the Control Panel remains necessary for certain tasks that are not yet integrated into the Settings app. This is probably the main reason why the Control Panel still exists.

Sources: Microsoft, Tom’s Hardware