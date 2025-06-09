The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the defeat of Russian strategic aviation at the airfield «Savasleyka». There are fewer MiG-31s that trigger an alert.

Because Russia’s strategic aviation should not exist, оn the night of June 9, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with other units, struck the airfield «Savasleyka» in the Nizhny Novgorod region. The Russian occupiers often use it to launch strikes against Ukraine from afar. In particular, ballistic missile carriers «Kinzhal» MiG-31K take off from there.

According to General Staff, the number of such carriers has just decreased by one. According to preliminary data, the attack damaged one MiG-31K and one Su-30/34, information is being clarified. The airfield is located 660 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

The «Daggers», which were launched by the Russians last night, also failed to hit their targets (according to the message, they were heading to Dubno). We are talking about four downed missiles out of four launched. Also Air Force of Ukraine reported a near-complete repulsion of a huge attack with 499 air assets. Ukraine was attacked at night;

479 UAVs «Shahed» and simulators to distract air defense

4 X-47 M2 aeroballistic missiles «Dagger»

10 X-101 cruise missiles

3 X-22 cruise missiles

2 X-31P anti-radar missiles

1 X-35 cruise missile

Air defense forces neutralized 479 of them: 292 were destroyed by fire, and 187 were lost locally, probably due to the effect of electronic warfare and other reasons. No casualties or damage were caused:

277 «Shahedam», who were shot down

183 «Shahedam», lost or damaged by EW

10 downed X-101 missiles

4 specified «Daggers»

2 lost X-22, 2 X-31P and 1 X-35

.

There were hits in 10 locations, and debris fell in 17 locations. Given the huge scale of the attack, its successful repulsion can be attributed to consider an outstanding achievement. The report of the UAF Air Force indirectly confirms the relatively small number of reports of damage on the ground.