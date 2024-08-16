Millionaire tech blogger says Google didn’t invite him to the Pixel 9 unveiling after «harsh but honest» criticism of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Arum Maini, who runs the YouTube channel Mrwhosetheboss, complains that Google ignored him and did not send him an invitation to the Pixel 9 — presentation, despite the fact that his page dedicated to technological innovations is followed by more than 19 million people.

The blogger posted a message on Twitter answering questions from followers who wondered why he still didn’t have a review, while channels such as MKBHD and Dave2D had long since uploaded theirs.

For those of you asking for our Google Pixel review… We didn’t get an invite to the Google Pixel event this year. Reached out to multiple different Google contacts and not heard anything back We were critical of the last-gen Pixel devices, but that

shouldn’t be a reason to… — Arun Maini (@Mrwhosetheboss) August 15, 2024

Arum speculates that Google’s decision to ignore his channel was a premeditated one due to the «harsh but honest» criticism of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. In a 20-minute review, the YouTuber said that last year’s flagships were not as flawless as Google presented them — in particular, when it came to generative artificial intelligence. The functions were available via the cloud, which meant that they required an active Internet connection at the moments when they were needed.

Arum emphasized that he did not remove the review because his opinion had not changed and he still hoped for an adequate explanation from Google: