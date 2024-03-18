Modern sites have become so «bloated» that they cannot be pulled by budget smartphones capable of running PUBG

Simply loading the page can crash budget phones that can easily «pull» the mobile version of PUBG at 40 frames per second, according to report Danluu.com.

For example, the Wix website requires 21 MB of data to load per page, while the Patreon and Threads websites load 13 MB per page. During the experiments, they took up to 33 seconds to load, and in some cases, the pages did not load at all.

The main measurement data can be viewed in a table that shows the time when most of the content on the visible part of the screen is already viewable (LCP), on several websites and low-end devices. The columns on the left also show the bandwidth requirements of each site.

During the testing, we used the budget Itel P32 and Tecno S8C, as well as more powerful Apple M3 Max, M1 Pro, and M3 systems.

Based on the test results, the sites with the biggest optimization problems include Quora and almost all major social media platforms. Newer content creation services such as Squarespace, Forum, and Discourse also have worse performance than their older counterparts, making them impossible to use on some devices.

Interestingly, the Tecno S8C constantly «stuck» on Quora, although it can handle running PUBG at 40 frames per second.

Source: tomshardware