Monster Hunter Wilds — new trailer and release date

Monster Hunter Wilds will premiere early next year worldwide and on all major platforms. This was announced at PlayStation State of Play.

Capcom has announced the release date as February 28, 2025, and producer Ryojo Tsujimoto has announced the opening of pre-orders starting today. A variety of exclusive bonuses will be available to customers.

Fans had been expecting Monster Hunter Wilds to be released in early 2025 based on Capcom’s recent videos and marketing moves, and the guess was correct. The previous game in the franchise, Monster Hunter World, was released on January 26, 2018.

The producer did not reveal new details of Monster Hunter Wilds, but the new trailer showed a lot. At least three new monsters, including a rather terrifying fire cocatrix, as well as many other monsters, characters, and locations were shown in it.

The trailer focuses on the game’s narrative and the mysterious boy it seems to center on. In addition to the semi-mythical creature the boy believes in, there is a hint of his mysterious power.

