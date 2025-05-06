More than 1000 Xiaomi employees are developing their own Xring processor — it could be released this month

According to a new report, Xiaomi has created a completely separate company to develop the chip. The functionality of the existing prototype is identical to the final product.

New details about the Xring were revealed in a post by a Jukanlosreve informant. He allegedly saw the processor at the end of March and calls it «essentially identical to the final» version. He also confirmed the existence of a development team of more than 1000 people.

Earlier it was reported that Xiaomi has created a new division to develop its first own single-chip system. The team is allegedly headed by a former senior director of Qualcomm. The name Xring is to become the official name for the processor. Now it has become known that this team has been separated from Xiaomi, which is likely to reduce the attention to it from the US authorities and other trade barriers.

Forwarded message:

—————————— These days, a lot of people online are expressing skepticism about Xring. [Just observing for now.] Let me share something I know: I actually saw a prototype around the end of March. The system was basically identical to the final version — the… — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) May 4, 2025

According to unofficial reports, the Xring team will make an announcement in May, but the presentation of the chips may be postponed due to a number of undisclosed factors. In 2023, ITC.ua wrote about Xiaomi’s posting of numerous SoC developer vacancies. In particular, the company was looking for a person responsible for developing its own system-on-chip platform, responsible for design and architecture, planning the functions of processor-based phones, and for the performance and energy efficiency of ARM chips.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Last year, it was reported that Xiaomi is preparing a 4 nm processor technology developed with the help of TSMC, with 5G and 4G modems created together with Unisoc. This is not the first time the company has developed its own processor — Xiaomi’s Mi 5c smartphone was powered by its own Surge S1 chip. Previous reports also indicated that a new chip was due in 2025.

Source: Wccftech