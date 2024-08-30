Xiaomi is preparing to release its first chipset in 5 years: a competitor to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will appear in 2025

Xiaomi is preparing to release its first chipset in over 5 years. Leaks indicate that this new processor, developed with the help of TSMC, will be based on advanced 4nm technology.

According to recent reports from China, Xiaomi’s new chipset will be used for the company’s flagship mobile devices. It is based on TSMC’s 4nm N4P technology. The advanced process allows for more transistors to be placed in the chipset, which results in higher performance and better efficiency. Xiaomi’s new processor is positioned as a strong competitor to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This chipset has been popular in flagship smartphones since its release in 2021.

Detailed specifications of the processor are still under wraps. However, leaks indicate that Xiaomi has teamed up with Unisoc to develop some of the chipset’s components. Unisoc is responsible for the 5G modem. In addition, it seems that Xiaomi and Unisoc are working together on a 4G chipset designed for entry-level smartphones.

This is not the first time Xiaomi has developed its own chipset. Back in 2017, the company released the Surge S1, a mid-range processor that powers the Xiaomi Mi 5c. However, after the first release, Xiaomi did not continue to develop chips. Instead, the company decided to cooperate with well-known chipset manufacturers such as Qualcomm and MediaTek. This decision was probably caused by the problems and high costs of developing competitive processors on its own.

Now Xiaomi is returning to the chipset market. This step shows that the company has gained valuable experience and confidence in its ability to create high-performance chips. This change is in line with a trend where major smartphone manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung, and Huawei are developing their own processors to stand out from the competition and improve the performance of their devices.

Developing its own chipset offers several strategic advantages for Xiaomi. First, it reduces the company’s dependence on external suppliers such as Qualcomm and MediaTek. This gives Xiaomi more control over its supply chain and allows it to tailor its processors to better suit its own devices. As a result, Xiaomi can achieve better integration of hardware and software, leading to an improved user experience. Second, producing its own processors can help Xiaomi reduce costs in the long run. This will allow it to offer competitive prices for its devices.

Xiaomi’s new mobile processor is expected to be introduced in the first half of 2025. It is not yet known which Xiaomi models will be equipped with the new proprietary chipset.

Source: gizchina