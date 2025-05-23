MSI shows off PinSafe Design — motherboards won’t scratch fingers with sharp soldering spikes

Anyone who has ever assembled a computer on their own knows the feeling — scratched fingers, pinched skin, invisible wounds from sharp contacts on the back of the motherboard. But it seems that MSI has decided to put an end to this. At Computex 2025, the company showed an updated concept — PinSafe Design. It is designed to save users from painful surprises when assembling a PC.

What is PinSafe Design and why it matters

A new approach to motherboard manufacturing — it’s not about revolutionary innovation, but rather a small thing that really makes a difference. MSI now uses a different method of soldering components, which means that instead of a forest of sharp pins, there are neat, flat dots on the back of the board. This means that you no longer need to wear uncomfortable gloves or bandage your fingers before upgrading — the risk of scratches and pricks is virtually eliminated.

And while it may seem like a minor change, there’s a lot of engineering behind it. After all, the spikes on the back of the board existed for a reason — they were part of the usual technological processes that ensured stability. So if MSI managed to replace them without losing reliability, it’s a visually small but important breakthrough.

Finger protection is not the only benefit of PinSafe Design. MSI claims that the new approach improves system stability, protects against electrostatic discharges, and reduces the likelihood of short circuits, as there is less chance of foreign objects getting between the pins on a smooth surface. This is especially true for those who frequently upgrade their PCs, experiment with hardware, or work in environments where the cleanliness of the — is less than ideal.

The first board with PinSafe: B850MPOWER

The first carrier of the new concept will be the MSI B850MPOWER — the first MPOWER motherboard for AMD processors. This solution is aimed at enthusiasts and overclockers. It has only two slots for RAM, which ensures stable DDR5 overclocking. The board also features a user-friendly EZ Dashboard with power, reset, CMOS cleaning buttons and a diagnostic LED display right on the textile board — everything for easy testing and configuration.

This motherboard is designed in partnership with memory brands through the Dragon Alliance program — for maximum compatibility and stable performance even in extreme conditions.

Computex 2025 brought a lot of other interesting innovations. For example, GIGABYTE shows off gaming laptops with up to 14 hours of battery life, Realtek introduces affordable solutions for 10 Gigabit networks, аSeasonic has prepared power suppliesto prevent the NVIDIA RTX 50 from melting.

Source: tomshardware, ghimtech