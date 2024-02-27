Musk blasts Microsoft because he couldn’t skip account creation during Windows 11 setup

When setting up Windows 11, you usually need to sign in with a Microsoft account — some users are unhappy with this requirement, and now they Elon Musk joined the company.

«Just bought a new laptop and I’m not allowed to use it until I create a Microsoft account, which also means giving their artificial intelligence access to my computer! I could have skipped this before», — wrote the outraged billionaire.

In the comments, users immediately began sharing their own simple tips on how to circumvent Microsoft’s requirement — one of which involves disabling the Internet connection. A similar note via Community Notes (a feature in X that allows users to fact-check posts) appeared next to Musk’s own post.

«Community Notes is not working. This option no longer exists», — Musk responded to this and, judging by the comments, even wrote a letter to the head of Microsoft.

Eventually, about an hour later, the billionaire admitted his mistake, saying that he could not have missed the requirement because his computer automatically connected to a local Wi-Fi network that had no password.