NACP created a website about foreign equipment used by russia to produce weapons

NACP has launched a single open database of foreign equipment used by Russia to produce its own weapons — a special website directory «Instruments of War» is already available as a separate section of the site at this link.

It is no secret that despite numerous sanctions, Russia has access to Western technologies and components. Moreover, in the second year of the full-scale war against Ukraine, Russia is increasing the production of its own weapons that kill Ukrainians and destroy entire cities. The unprecedented number of sanctions, unfortunately, does not prevent Russian terrorists from continuing to receive the necessary foreign equipment and spare parts for the production of missiles. Unfortunately, a large number of Western companies continue to operate in Russia, supporting the aggressor country’s economy and weapons production, not to mention loopholes and complex schemes that allow them to circumvent sanctions. Just today, the EU Council approved The 13th package of sanctions against Russia, and the United States, for its part announced introduction of more than 500 new sanctions measures.

The goal of the new initiative is to create a unified directory of foreign equipment used by Russia to produce weapons.

*Over the past 20 years, most Russian weapons have been and continue to be produced on the machines of the sanctions coalition and their allies, as the aggressors themselves usually lack the necessary experience, expertise, logistics and technological support. South Korean and Japanese-German machines are used by a Russian plant that produces missiles for S-300 and S-400 air defense systems that regularly fire on Kharkiv. And Czech machines are used at the Votkinsk plant in Russia, which produces Iskander-M ballistic missiles and Topol-M intercontinental ballistic missiles». NACP

More than 270 items of various foreign equipment have already been published in the new module «Instruments of War» — according to the NACP, there are no such open directories in the world. Using filters, you can find detailed information about foreign equipment used by Russian and other military enterprises to produce weapons and military equipment in a few clicks In particular, the database includes:

brands of foreign equipment that still enter the russian Federation;

models of individual machines and their technical characteristics;

sanctioned Russian manufacturers using foreign equipment, as well as their lethal products.

The new module complements a single base of foreign components in weapons, which the NACP launched earlier. It should strengthen export controls on the part of international partners and help trace the supply chains of dual-use and military goods to prevent Russia and other sanctioned regimes from using high-precision foreign equipment to produce their own weapons.