National Council restricts Telegram on its network and hopes to block the messenger in Ukraine

The Ukrainian authorities are not abandoning their plans to restrict the use of the Telegram messenger. Earlier this year, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine saidthat Telegram poses a number of threats to Ukraine’s security.

Later, the head of the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting said on the need for fines and state control over Telegram’s activities in Ukraine. And now the National Council expressed hopes for a complete blocking of the messenger in Ukraine and told how she has already restricted it in her network.

The National Council notes that they need to protect proprietary information from Telegram, and at the same time «continue to control the media space», which includes Telegram. Therefore, the National Council has introduced a number of restrictions on the messenger’s operation at the local level:

Prohibition of Telegram on company devices. The messenger must not be used on devices where proprietary information is created, processed, or stored. This applies to both the standalone app and the web version.

Selections for private devices. If you use a private device for business purposes, you must delete Telegram or business files and accounts.

Analysis of media activities in Telegram. For this purpose, a separate network segment is created, which is separated from the internal network of the National Council with the help of modern hardware and software, but connected to the Internet.

«Our network infrastructure already allows us to block each of the tens of thousands of IP addresses used by this social network, so the information held by the National Council is reliably protected,» the agency’s press service says.

At the same time, the National Council hopes that these partial restrictions are temporary, and that Telegram will soon be completely blocked in Ukraine, as it has been with other Russian social networks.