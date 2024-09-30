New (creepy!) trailer for «Nosferatu» — Robert Eggers’ gothic horror with vampire Bill Skashgård

«Nosferatu» reimagines the iconic 1920s German film by German director Friedrich Murnau.

The plot of the original film was somewhat similar to Bram Stoker’s novel about Count Dracula, but the characters had different names and the events took place in Germany in 1838 (instead of England in the 1890s). Robert Eggers’ version continues the vampire theme in the «gothic horror» genre with a new cast and a slightly expanded story (the director, for example, said that he would tell more about the character of Alice Gutter).

The role of Count Orlok is played by Bill Skashgård, who this year appears for the second time in the remake of the classic films (and in the case «Raven» this appearance can hardly be considered successful), while Nicholas Hoult plays Thomas Gutter and Lily Rose-Depp plays his wife Alice Gutter (previously the character was to be played by Anya Taylor-Joy).

Also among the cast are Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corin, Ralph Fiennes, Simon McBurney, and Willem Dafoe (who, by the way, played Count Orlok (and actor Max Schreck) in Edmund Merritt’s 2000 film «Shadow of the Vampire», which was billed as a «free reimagining of the story of the original Nosferatu»).

The trailer has an age restriction, so it is available for viewing only on YouTube — at this link. The film itself will debut in theaters on January 1.