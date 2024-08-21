New gameplay video of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: shootouts with bandits and mutants

The Games section is published with the support of ?

The developers focused on night battles where players confront bandits and other threats to the Exclusion Zone.

GSC Game World demonstrated a new video «S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl» during the Xbox @ Gamescom broadcast.

The game’s combat system requires players to be careful and think strategically. Even a clash with three bandits can be a serious challenge. Players will have to hide, cautiously peek out from behind shelters and use first aid kits in time.

In addition to human opponents, players will face dangerous mutants. The developers have shown a special kind of mutants that can disguise themselves and attack unexpectedly, then quickly disappear. Such encounters promise to be tense and unpredictable.

Over time, players will be able to improve their equipment by finding better weapons and gear. This will help them to counter the threats of the Zone more effectively. The developers emphasize the importance of continuous character improvement to survive in a hostile environment.

The world of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is impressive in its detail and scale. The developers note that even they continue to discover new locations and elements during repeated visits to certain places. The game offers many random encounters and «small stories» that add depth and realism to the game universe.

Players will have considerable freedom of action in the game. They will be able to choose between a merciful and cruel approach to different situations. The developers warn that the game can «punish» players for excessive cruelty, which adds moral complexity to the gameplay.

As a reminder, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will feature two storyline additions.

Source: Gamingbolt

