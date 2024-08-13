More secrets of Chernobyl: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will have two storyline add-ons

«Secret» published the Ultimate edition of the game.
GSC Game World has held large-scale presentation «S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl», revealing new details about the upcoming game. Immediately after the event, the developers opened pre-orders on Xbox, which allowed us to learn even more details.
Ultimate edition will include a Season Pass with two storyline add-ons. The developers also mention «all future downloadable content», although they have not yet disclosed specific details about it.
The price of the Ultimate edition for Xbox Series X|S is ₴2890. This edition will provide players with access to expanded content and future updates.
The release of «S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl» is scheduled for November 20. The game will be released on PC and Xbox Series X/S, and will be available immediately on Game Pass.
Source: Nachasi
LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.
Spelling error report
The following text will be sent to our editors: