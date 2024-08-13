More secrets of Chernobyl: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will have two storyline add-ons

The Games section is published with the support of ?

«Secret» published the Ultimate edition of the game.

GSC Game World has held large-scale presentation «S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl», revealing new details about the upcoming game. Immediately after the event, the developers opened pre-orders on Xbox, which allowed us to learn even more details.

Ultimate edition will include a Season Pass with two storyline add-ons. The developers also mention «all future downloadable content», although they have not yet disclosed specific details about it.

The price of the Ultimate edition for Xbox Series X|S is ₴2890. This edition will provide players with access to expanded content and future updates.

The release of «S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl» is scheduled for November 20. The game will be released on PC and Xbox Series X/S, and will be available immediately on Game Pass.

Source: Nachasi

