New Japanese RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio from Persona developers wins critics’ attention with — 94 points on Metacritic

A new role-playing game from the creators of the Persona series Persona is a well-known series of Japanese role-playing games from Atlus. It combines classic RPG elements with a social life simulator. Players control teenagers with supernatural powers who fight demons in modern Japan. The series has gained popularity due to its unique gameplay, deep stories and stylish design, becoming one of the most influential JRPG franchises., Atlus, has been recognized by reviewers who have praised its deep story and innovative gameplay. Metaphor: ReFantazio received an average rating 92% on Metacritic for the PC version and 94% for PlayStation 5. On the OpenCritic aggregator, the game has a 92% rating.

Leading gaming publications gave the game the highest scores GameSpot і VGC rated Metaphor: ReFantazio 10/10 and 5/5 respectively Eurogamer also gave the game the highest rating of 5/5. GamesRadar rated the game 4.5/5, and IGN — 9/10.

Critics especially noted the developers’ approach to covering the topics of racial and political oppression. GameSpot noted:

«Metaphor showcases Atlus at its best and most sincere. It’s a game that reminds you of the idealist in you, the person you’d like to become, and how fantasy can shape reality».

Reviewers have compared Metaphor: ReFantazio to Persona 5, particularly in terms of the social networking system. In his review for PC Gamer, Lewis Parker called the game «a social simulator first and foremost, and then a turn-based RPG». IGN’s Michael Gai noted that the Bond/Follower and Royal Virtue systems are advanced adaptations of social connections and characteristics from Persona.

Despite the general approval, the game received some criticism. Ed Thorne of Rock Paper Shotgun expressed a cooler attitude toward Metaphor: ReFantazio, criticizing the overemphasis on the combat system and comparing the game’s seriousness to Persona’s more casual tone.

Metaphor: ReFantazio will be released on October 11, 2024. Players can add the game to their wishlist at Steam or try the demo version.

Source: PCgamer