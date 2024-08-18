New NVIDIA competitor — ARM develops its own graphics card

ARM is reportedly going to create its own graphics card to compete with NVIDIA and Intel. This will be done by the company’s Israeli branch.

In Israel, hundreds of engineers and developers of chips and software form a global graphics processing group working on the project. It is known that the main area of development is gaming. However, ARM also does not rule out the use of a GPU to process artificial intelligence tasks in the case of a real product.

The company refused to comment on the rumors and keeps the details of the development secret. It is impossible to say whether this will be a graphics card for PCs or for systems based on ARM processors, such as smartphones, laptops, etc. It is also unknown whether it will be an integrated or discrete solution.

Existing GPUs for the ARM architecture, such as Immortalis and its more affordable counterpart Mal, have features that can rival those of desktop graphics cards. They have ray tracing and ARM Accuracy Super Resolution (ASR) technology.

Another possibility is that ARM is building a discrete graphics card architecture that other companies could license, perhaps for use with processors designed for Windows on ARM. Currently available graphics cards do not actually work with such systems, and specially designed ones could probably work better. In any case, competition in the graphics card market is good.

Sources: Globes, Tom’s Hardware