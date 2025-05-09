New Pope a gamer and watched the movie «Conclave» on the eve of the election

If you’ve ever wondered what the Pope does in his spare time, we have the answer: the new American, Robert Francis Prevost (Pope Leo XIV), plays games and watches movies, just like the rest of us.

It turns out that the new pope was part of the same group of clergy who, like was reported The other day, we watched Edward Berger’s film 2024, on the eve of the actual Conclave, to recall the process itself, as the film depicted it «extremely accurately». About this in an interview with NBC (via IGN) said the Pope’s older brother, John Prevost.

«He had just finished watching the movie «The Conclave», — John says. «So he knew what to do. I just wanted to take his mind off the upcoming conclave. Something to laugh about».

We remind you that movie «Conclave» tells the story of one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events: the election of a new pope. Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with conducting this secret process after the unexpected death of his predecessor, but he finds himself at the center of a conspiracy and uncovers a secret that could shake the very foundations of the Church. The film won the BAFTA and «Oscar» awards for the best adapted script in particular.

At another point in the interview, it turned out that the new Pope is — «slightly» a gamer, as he likes to play the New York Times’ Wordle and Words with Friends puzzle games, similar to Scrabble.

«And this is a common thing», — says the Pope’s brother.

Interestingly, this is not the first time in recent days that games have appeared in the news about the election of the Pope: earlier, a video from the Spanish TV channel Cuatro illustrating the event of the Conclave went viral online a boss fight in Dark Souls 3and the Italians launched the online game Fantapapa, which allowed placing bets on the next pope (60,000 people registered in the first week alone).