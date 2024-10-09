New Telegram features: improved gifts, adding media after sending a message, and more

Pavel Durov spoke about several new features that will soon be available in the Telegram messenger. Most of the innovations are related to improvements in gifting.

According to Durov, 5 out of 10 updates are aimed at improving the performance of gifts. Another 3 updates should improve hashtags. In addition, Telegram plans to implement the ability to add media to a message after it has been sent. Currently, this feature is not available, and if you need to increase the number of media in a message, you have to delete the post and create a new one. The last of the proposed innovations is the ability to view the time of editing a message.

According to Durov, the Telegram development team quickly implemented a preliminary version of these new features.

«Just yesterday I suggested 10 improvements for our apps. We prepared mockups the same day, and today we already have fully functional builds with these features», ─ declares head of Telegram.

It is not yet known when these innovations will become available to a wide range of users.