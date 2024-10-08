New trailer for A24’s «Heretic» — horror starring Hugh Grant

A24 makes us afraid again. This time it’s Hugh Grant.

The story centers on two parishioners who find themselves in the house of the mysterious Mr. Reed (Grant). The girls find themselves trapped in a house set up by the owner to test the strength of their faith. Grant’s character appears in an unusual role as an antagonist, which adds a special poignancy to the film.

The cast of «Heretic» also includes Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East. Directed by — Scott Beck and Brian Woods, known for their work on «65» and «They».

«Heretic» combines puzzle elements with an eerie aesthetic. The film is reminiscent of such well-known films as «Deathmaze», «The Invisible Man» and the «Saw» series.

Ukrainian audiences will be able to see «Heretic» on the big screens starting November 28.