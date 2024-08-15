New trailer for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl — 5 minutes of post-apocalyptic atmosphere, gameplay and locations

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Developers from GSC Game World have presented a new trailer «World and Locations» for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, which shows various areas of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

«Seamless open world with an area of more than 60 km². It hides many mysteries, colors, and is filled with history. Abandoned houses, reactors, laboratories, dungeons and art objects. The zone is different and that’s its charm. Wherever you go, you will feel its unique atmosphere. Explore carefully!”», — GSC Game World wrote under the video.

The developers promise amazing graphics thanks to the use of Unreal Engine 5. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will feature 20 regions, each of which has a unique atmosphere, its own inhabitants, unique architecture, and special challenges for players.

The game will feature an advanced artificial intelligence and life simulation system A-life 2.0. In addition, the developers plan to add support for mods and multiplayer mode after the game’s release.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is scheduled for release on November 20 2024 for PC (Steam, GOG, EGS, Microsoft Store) and Xbox Series X/S. The game will also be available on Game Pass.

