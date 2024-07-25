New trailer for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl — game release postponed to November 20 (officially)

GSC Game World has announced a new release date for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. Now the game will be released on November 20, 2024 instead of the previously planned date of September 5, 2024. The developers need additional time to fix bugs and polish the gameplay.

«We know that you must be tired of waiting, and we sincerely appreciate your patience. These two extra months will give us the opportunity to fix more «unexpected anomalies» (or just «bugs», as you call them). We are always grateful for your continued support and understanding – it means a lot to us. We are just as eager as you are to finally release the game and have you experience it for yourself»,” said Evgeniy Grigorievich, Game Director at GSC Game World.

To sweeten the deal, the developers have announced S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Developer Deep Dive event, during which the team will share the largest portion of information about the game. On August 12, fans of the game will be able to see a variety of content that was previously unavailable, including:

Interviews and behind-the-scenes of the development process;

A lot of new footage, including an overview of the world, various locations, gameplay, and videos;

Full video of one of the story quests.

As part of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Developer Deep Dive, the developers want to give fans a full understanding of what S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is and what it looks like. More details will be provided in the near future.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be released on PC and Xbox Series X/S on November 20, 2024. From the first day, the game will be available in Game Pass. Pre-orders are already open on the developers’ website, as well as on Steam and GOG.