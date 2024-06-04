Nintendo game leaked by a Google contractor with YouTube admin rights — just shared with a friend

A Google contractor used administrator rights to access private information on Nintendo’s YouTube account. According to a copy of Google’s internal database that was leaked several years ago, in 2017, images of a trailer for the upcoming, untitled and unannounced Nintendo game Yoshi’s Crafted World were leaked to Reddit.

This news provides more clarity on how the user Reddit received an image. The screenshot in the Reddit post shows a URL that starts with www.admin.youtube.com, which is Google’s corporate login page.

On June 13, 2017, a Reddit user posted a thread titled «New Yoshi game (probably Woolly World 2) to be announced for Switch». The post contained a photo of a Macbook screen with thumbnails for a video titled «Yoshi for Nintendo Switch — official game trailer — Nintendo E3 2017».

In one comment, he added: «My friend works at Google and he sent me this photo. This video is already on Nintendo’s channel and will be available when it’s released».

According to the database, a Google employee reported this apparent violation to Google itself. The post contained links to Reddit posts and comments from the author.

«A Google employee apparently gained access to private videos on Nintendo’s YouTube account yesterday, leaking the information to the internet long before Nintendo’s public E3 announcement».

The report concludes that the leak may have been unintentional: «A former TVC [temporary vendor contractor] uploaded the video using an administrator account and shared the unpublished Nintendo feature with a friend. The GI interview ended up being unintentional. Reactive message sent».

The community has long had a theory that many well-known leakers get their information from similar sources, and this case was another confirmation. Whether intentionally or not, the information was disseminated by someone involved in YouTube’s administration.

Source: 404media