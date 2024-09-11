Nissan Ariya NISMO electric speedster in Europe: 320 kW engine and acceleration to «100 km/h in 5 seconds

Nissan has unveiled the Ariya NISMO electric speedster in Europe during the World EV Day event. This electric vehicle marks the return of the NISMO brand to Europe.

Ariya NISMO has a 320 kW power plant with 600 Nm of torque. Acceleration to 100 km/h takes only 5 seconds. Even on the highway, this speedster accelerates from 80 to 120 km/h in 2.4 seconds.

The fastest Ariya has been carefully tuned to provide exceptional control and stability. The car has a modified suspension, a balanced chassis and speed-sensitive power steering.

The 87 kWh battery provides «sufficient range for daily driving and weekend adventures», but no specific range is mentioned. A 22 kW on-board charger provides fast charging via AC power. Nissan did not share any details on DC charging speeds. This could mean that the NISMO version supports the same 130 kW as its «civilian» sibling and can charge the battery from 20 to 80% in about 30 minutes.

The speedster has an aerodynamic design that includes elements such as an extended lower bumper and rear spoiler. This results in a significant improvement in drag coefficient compared to the standard Ariya, as well as better downforce and stability at high speeds.

The Ariya NISMO electric car will be available in four bright colors with a contrasting red accent around the lower body. The novelty should appear on European roads in January 2025. The price of the electric speedster has not yet been announced.

Source: arenaev