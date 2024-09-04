Nitro Blaze 7 from Acer: a pocket-sized gaming console with AMD Ryzen 7, Radeon 780M and Windows 11

Acer has prepared for release a portable game console Nitro Blaze 7 (GN771). This new product is as good as gaming laptops and is capable of running demanding games.

The Acer Nitro Blaze 7 gaming console is equipped with an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor (16 threads, 24 MB cache, up to 5.1 GHz) with AMD Radeon 780M GPU (RDNA 3 architecture, 12 units, up to 2.7 GHz). The chip provides 39 TOPS AI performance. The configuration is complemented by 16 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and an M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 Gen 4 SSD with a capacity of up to 2 TB. The Ryzen AI unit optimizes performance and responsiveness across a wide range of games and apps, allowing you to experience high-quality visuals when running AAA games. The Acer Game Space program supports adding games from multiple platforms.

The game content is displayed on a 7-inch IPS display with Full HD resolution (1920×1080 pixels) and 144 Hz refresh rate. The screen provides a maximum image brightness of 500 nits, a response time of 7 ms and support for AMD FreeSync Premium. It covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut. The display is touch-sensitive – it can recognize up to 10 simultaneous touches. Gameplay controls are located around the screen: A B X Y buttons, D-Pad, bumpers, sticks, etc.

Acer Nitro Blaze 7 is a full-fledged laptop computer running Windows 11. The device has a 50.04 Wh battery, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 communication modules, and several buttons. The Power button has a fingerprint scanner. The console has two USB4 ports (Type-C 40 Gbps), a Micro SD card slot, stereo speakers, 2 microphones, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The device measures 25.6×11.35×2.25 cm and weighs 670 g. The device is powered by a 65W Type-C power supply.

Exact Acer Nitro Blaze 7 specifications, prices and availability vary by region. The price for Ukraine will be announced separately.