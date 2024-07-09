Not even 40 years have passed. Microsoft adds spell check and auto-correct to Notepad

Microsoft started testing new features in Notepad back in March, and from today, with the update, they will be available to all Windows 11 users through the Microsoft Store.

The spell check feature, which appears in Notepad 41 years after its launch, will highlight a word in red if it is misspelled, and users will be able to right-click on it to see alternative suggestions (the update is not yet available for Ukrainian).

Autocorrect, meanwhile, works automatically and removes minor and obvious spelling or typing errors (you can undo them manually).

The new features can be deactivated in Notepad’s settings or customized for specific file extensions (e.g., only for .txt, not .md or .lic).

According to the information The Verge, spell checking is disabled by default for log files or «other file types related to» encoding.

Microsoft often rolls out updates gradually, so not all users will see the features immediately.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Notepad has been updated in the Windows 11 era: previously, the program received a tabbed interface, dark mode, and built-in character counter.